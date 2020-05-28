Christine Hansche

Christine A. Hansche “Tina”, 51, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11th, surrounded by her loving family.
Tina was born on December 5th, 1968 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Lawrence J. and Ilse A. (Festerling) Hansche. She moved to Melrose WI in 1978 with her parents when they purchased the Monkey’s Roost Super Club. Tina attended school in La Crosse, WI. She moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1994 where she was employed at REACH and had many, many friends. Tina was a very happy, loving lady who was very social and had a hug for everybody.
She loved shopping, music, the movie Frozen, chocolate coffee, donuts, tacos, all animals and children. She made a lasting impression on all that she met. Her family and friends were very important to her.
She will be greatly missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Mark Barton, Brothers and sister in laws, Steven and Brenda Hansche and Brian and Margaret Hansche. Nieces and nephews Jessica and Michael Barton, Brieanna Hansche, Jason (Marsie) Hansche, David Hansche, Aaron (Deanna) Hansche, Elizabeth Hansche, Stephanie (Andy) Brown, and her caregivers including Kayla Poppe and the wonderful staff at Deerwood Home. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will take place at 3:30 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday afternoon from 3 pm until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the memorial service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.