Christine Ann Lien, age 59, passed away on June 28, 2021, at home in Eau Claire. She fought a courageous battle against acute myeloid leukemia.
Chris was born on April 11, 1962, to the late James “Butch” and Harriet (Curtis) House in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from North High School a proud Husky in 1980.
Chris worked at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for over 30 years in the student loans department. The time she spent at UWEC and the difference she made there gave Chris much enjoyment and a sense of pride in her work. After retiring from UWEC, she began another career at National Presto Headquarters in Eau Claire which she also thoroughly enjoyed. This new adventure was cut short by her leukemia diagnosis in August of 2020.
Chris enjoyed many activities and lived life smiling. One of her favorite places was up at the trailer on Red Cedar Lake with her husband Scott and their Springer Spaniel, Annie. She usually caught the biggest bluegill of the day, but humbly kept the hotspots to herself just as her parents had taught her. She was also a talented quilter and enjoyed making colorful quilts and baby blankets for many family members over the years. She enjoyed cooking huge breakfasts, playing cribbage, baking Special K bars and Christmas cookies, long walks, sleeping in on the weekends, and most importantly her family. She was so proud of her four children. She spoiled her two grandsons with toys, treats, and endless love.
Her faith and inner strength got her through many rough days after her leukemia diagnosis. She tackled every day with grace, tenacity, confidence, humor, and a relentless faith. Making today a good day was her goal, and then she would deal with tomorrow.
Chris is survived by her husband Scott of Eau Claire; daughter, Elaine (Daniel) Coughlin and grandson Axel of Eau Claire; son, Derek (Ali) Bell and grandson Brooks of Eau Claire; step-daughter, Autumn Lien; and step-son, Isaac Lien of Stillwater, MN; sister, Susan (Brian) Cramer of Eau Claire; sister, Jody (Christopher) Chapin of Columbus, OH; brother, James (Holly) House, Jr. of Eau Claire; mother-in-law, Donna Lien of Elmwood, WI; sister-in-law, Karen Blanford (Paul) of Elmwood, WI; and by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Chris is also survived by numerous dear friends who meant so much to her through the years.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, James and Harriet House.
A Celebration of Chris’s life will occur from 3-7 p.m. July 6, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in memory of Chris to the Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 Second Street SW; Rochester, MN 55902 or go online to www.gift-of-life.org.
The family sends a very heartfelt thank you to their doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and Eau Claire, WI, Mayo Clinic Hospice, and to everyone at the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, MN.
“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and laughs without fear of the future.” Proverbs 31:25
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.