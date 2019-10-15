Christine Thompson

Christine Ann Thompson, age 67, of Mondovi passed away October 12, 2019, at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi. She was born in Eau Claire to Lloyd and Doris (Isaacson) Thompson from Mondovi. She graduated from Mondovi High School in 1970.
Christine has put up a courageous battle with Lupus the last 31 years of her life always having a smile on her face through it all. Chrissy was loved by all and always has loved to spend time with her family and friends . She was considered a compassionate person and viewed as an angel by many. She will be truly missed by all.
She is survived by her parents, Lloyd and Doris Thompson of Mondovi and her special friend, Mel Licht of Mondovi and 5 sisters who were by her side through it all, Debbie Best of Mondovi, Julie (Dale) Ausen of Eleva, Wendy (Jim) Prissel of Mondovi, Vicky (Todd) LaDuke of Mondovi, Heidi (Richard) Hollister of Mondovi. She is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews, who she loved very much and thought and cared for as her own.
She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Theoli and Marie Thompson and Henry and Clara Isaacson of Mondovi and her God parents, Casey and Carol Stanton and several other aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on October 16, 2019 at Drammen Lutheran Church in Mondovi. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday. With a private burial for immediate family after.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.