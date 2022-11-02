Christine Lee Woodford
Feb. 12, 1977 – Oct. 23, 2022
MCFARLAND / EAU CLAIRE — Christine Lee Woodford, 45, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in an auto accident while traveling in Ireland. She was born Feb. 12, 1977, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Charles and Terri (Markowski) Woodford.
Growing up in Fall Creek, Wis., Christine graduated in 1995. She was a proud Cricket, playing high school basketball and running track. After high school, Christine moved to Madison to attend MATC where she graduated with a degree in travel services. It was then that Christine fulfilled her passion for travel by pursuing her career as a flight attendant, flying for Midwest Express, then on to Frontier Airlines where she remained throughout her career.
Christine, also known to others as Chris, Chrissy, Woody, and of course CC, had a contagious smile, witty sense of humor and an outgoing personality that lit up every room she was in. She was known as the family photographer that everyone leaned on at family gatherings. Playfully, Chris perfected the British accent and loved to speak as though she was truly a Brit! She researched in depth her family tree through genealogy ultimately discovering many, many stories and relatives from afar. Together, Christine and Matt (her true love) loved to entertain, travel, garden, camp, go boating, ride UTV and hold their famous Chili Cookoffs. Along with Matt, Chris was a true Badger, Packer and Brewer fan. Without a doubt, she had a love for Bud Lite, good wine and CHEESE to go with her wine! Living life to its fullest and spending time with family and friends is what Christine truly loved most.
Christine will deeply be missed by the love of her life, Matt Ryan; parents, Chuck and Terri; sister, Lisa Woodford; brother, Adam (Christy) Woodford; niece, Addison Woodford; nephews, Myles, Silas Woodford, and James Ryan; grandmother, Leona Markowski; many aunts, uncles, cousins along with many, many friends.
Christine was preceded in death by grandparents, Jerald and Mattie Woodford; grandfather, Bill Markowski; uncle, Rodney Markowski; and aunts, Stephanie Woodford and Kathy Wetherell-Markowski.
A Celebration Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
A Celebration of Christine’s Life will be held at Pleasant Valley Town Hall, S10414 County Road HH, Eleva, Wis., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the “Christine Woodford Memorial” at RCU Credit Union.
Please bring your favorite stories and memories of Christine to share.
We will forever miss our Flying Cricket who now has new wings and flown on to her new destination.
Remember the meaning of this tragedy, tomorrow is never promised.
