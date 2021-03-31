Christopher C. Anger, age 29 of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Eau Claire.
Chris was born on February 15, 1992 to the late David Anger and Mary O’Donnell. He graduated from North High School as an honor student and worked as a mailman and recently as a caregiver for Brotoloc Healthcare. Chris had a heart of gold, always thinking of others before himself. He loved spending time with his family and his dog Boomer. Family meant everything to him. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and UW-Badger football fan and played on a dodgeball league.
He is survived by his mother and step-father Mary (Joe) Brummond; a brother Michael O’Donnell; sisters: Melissa (Matt) Briggs and Laura Anger (Nick Leazott); nieces: Avery Leazott, Brielle and Cienna Briggs; nephews: Nicholas and Kolin Leazott and Weston Briggs; grandfather Kenneth Anger; many aunts, uncles, numerous cousins; God family Peter (Renae) Hestekin, Eric and (significant) Kirinne Hestekin, Lucas and wife Liz Hestekin (baby Natalie) and many other friends.
Preceding him in death are his father David; maternal grandparents John (Betty) O’Donnell, paternal grandmother Alice Anger; uncle Paul O’Donnell and aunt Sheila Ballou.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Live streaming will be at the Stokes, Prock & Mundt / Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page starting at 1:00 p.m.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.stokesprockandmundt.com. Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.