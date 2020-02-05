Christopher Becker

Christopher John Becker, age 19, passed away February 2, 2020 in an automobile accident. He was born on February 20, 2000 in Wisconsin Rapids to John Becker and Michelle (Dhein). He grew up in Wisconsin Rapids and Menomonie, WI and graduated from Menomonie High School in 2019.
Christopher enjoyed car shows. He was instrumental in helping his dad at Rockfalls Speedway, Union Grove and Cedar Falls Raceway. Christopher raced and was the pit crew at the Merrill Ice Drags in Merrill, WI. He was excited to be mentioned on a syndicated car show, winning his first race that day. He loved the road trips looking for the “next” project. The first road trip produced his 1978 Dodge 4x4. With a new engine and a few extras, it’s been a steady performer.
Christopher loved helping his friends. Whether it was a transmission change or a small job he was willing to help at the drop of a dime. His trusty tow straps come in handy for many of his friends. We all enjoyed his 4th of July firework shows every year. He also enjoyed shooting sporting clays and deer hunting. Taking a tour with the golf cart was a favorite of his as well as summer trips to Elkhart Lake to watch the races with his friends. The summer vacations with the family were always an adventure for all. Christopher truly touched the lives of those he interacted with.
Christopher is survived by his parents John Becker and Michelle (Dhien); sister Alicia (Nicholas) Blake; nephew Owen Blake; grandmother Leona Dhein; aunts and uncles, Greg Dhein, Dain Conover and Deb (Dhein), Edward Marcott and Lisa (Dhein), Tom Becker and Steve Stolz and Mary (Becker).
He is also survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Katherine Becker, and Donald Dhein.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie, with Father John Mano officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.
There will also be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.