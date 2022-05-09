Christopher William Cahill, 35, of Eau Claire, WI passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, May 6 from an undiagnosed heart condition. Christopher was born September 28, 1986 in Eau Claire, WI to Bethany (Metz) Kumbalek and Christopher E. Cahill. He grew up in Menomonie, WI until moving to Florida in 2002. Christopher graduated from Cape Coral High School in 2005, and later returned to Wisconsin. Chris loved fishing, wrestling, ping-pong, golf, tattoos, and above all else family and friends. He was proud of his Irish heritage, had a great sense of humor, and always had a smile on his face. Christopher was very proud to be a graduate of the Western Dairyland Fresh Start Program in 2010. He learned many valuable skills which he utilized to help family and friends on various projects. Christopher will be greatly missed by his significant other Michael Wedlund (parents Lyman & Shirley Wedlund); parents Bethany Kumbalek and Chris E. Cahill; siblings Sarah Harder and Alison Harder (Zach Colvin); nephew Noah Harder; grandparents Ann & Butch McCombs; aunts, uncles, cousins; and extended family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Bill & Teresa Metz and Mike & Deb Cahill. Deep gratitude and appreciation to Mark & Nancy Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on 5/10/22 from 4pm - 7pm at the North Pavillion in Riverview Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.