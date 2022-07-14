Devoted husband and father, Christopher Jevne, passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2021. Chris was born to Dennis and Carol (Moen) Jevne on April 13, 1967 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He graduated from EC North HS and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Chris’ life was full of love for his two daughters, Abby, 10, and Katie, 8, his wife Megan and the Green Bay Packers. Chris was well respected in the potato industry working for Walmart as a Senior Sourcing Manager for the past 11 years. Chris was known for his deep and broad knowledge of the industry, but even more so was known by the relationships he made with his can-do attitude and big smile.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend, David Jamiska. He is survived by his wife, daughters, in-laws Lynn and Norma Pittman, Stefanie (Mike) Lowry, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on August 6th at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI. A celebration of his life was held on December 3, 2021 at Yakima Covenant Church, Yakima, WA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
