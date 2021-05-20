March 19, 1969 – May 2, 2021
Christopher Daniel Kane, 52 of Pembine, WI passed away Sunday May 2, 2021 at his home due to complications from a stem cell transplant to treat Mass Cell Leukemia. Christopher was born March 19, 1969, the son of Francis and Sonja (Langel) Kane in Chippewa Falls, WI. He grew up in the Town of Colburn, WI and attended and graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School.
Chris came from a huge family which included 28 biological Aunts and Uncles. Chris’s youth was spent enjoying time with his many cousins, working around his grandparents’ farms, helping with his father’s logging and construction business, as well as being his Grandma Martha’s right hand man, enjoying many trips with her to the family cabin in Webb Lake, WI. After High School, Chris worked for River Country Co-op driving fertilizer truck, for E.C. Drywall delivering drywall, and for Haas and Sons driving Redimix truck, all near his home in Northwestern WI. Chris then moved to Escanaba, MI where he married his wife, Valerie, and they later moved to Pembine, WI. Chris continued to drive truck, this time over the road, exploring a majority of the 48 states and Canada, at times taking his children along to explore with him. In 2013, Chris began working for Precision Pipeline as a grapple truck driver, and later as a DOT Specialist. During his time with Precision, he continued to travel for work wherever the pipeline construction took him, Louisiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Texas, etc. Chris met all sorts of new friends along the way, and many of those new friends became family to him. He spoke very highly of many of the people in his pipeline family. Chris dreamed of starting a family construction business after recovery from his cancer treatment so he could work close to home in his later years.
Chris enjoyed hunting and fishing, building things, and helping his family and friends whenever he could. He wore his heart on his sleeve and he was not afraid to tell you he loved you and wrap you in a huge hug. Although Chris battled with cancer for about 20 years, he always had a positive outlook and a smile. When Chris was around, laughter and good times were never far away. Our lives are better for having had Chris in them, and we will miss him every day until God calls each of us home and we can be together again.
Christopher is survived by his wife, Valerie Wisniewski; children, Chase Kane (fiancée Chelsey), Logan Wisniewski (fiancée Katherine), Molly Wisniewski, Daniel Lantagne, Kasey (Ozzy) Rodriguez, and Sean Zipfel; mother, Sonja Kane; siblings, Frank (Mandy) Kane, Patricia Fawcett (Mike Ary), Wayde (Melissa) Kane, and Sarah (Ken) Olson; grandson Demitri; nephews, Dominick (Stacy) Kane, Tyler Fawcett, Brady Kane, Nathaniel Cuypers, Ethan Kane, Drew Olson; nieces April Kane, Kelcy Kane, Hailey Cuypers, Brooke Kane; sister-in-law; Margaret Wisniewski (Scott); father-in-law; Robert Bender; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his Pipeline brothers and sisters.
Christopher is preceded in death by his father, Francis Kane; mother-in-Law, Barb Wisniewski; paternal grandparents, Leo and Margaret Kane; maternal grandparents; Emil and Martha Langel; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday May 29, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church – Stanley, WI with Pastor Kenneth Schmidt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday. Ele’s Flowers of Stanley, WI is assisting the family with floral arrangements for the memorial. 715-644-3537 elesflowersofstanley.com