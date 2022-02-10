Christy T. Hauge, 86, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Monday, February 7, 2022 after an extended illness.
Christy was born on August 29, 1935 to the late Theodore and Mabel (Bakken) Hauge in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. He grew up in Black River Falls, and following high school graduation in 1953 (Class President), he maintained the family farm until he enrolled in college, graduating from Michigan Technological University with a Bachelor of Science in forestry in 1957. In 1958, he married Betty Zahn from Eau Claire and they moved to Wausau, where he worked as a forester with the Wisconsin Conservation Department.
With the Wisconsin Conservation Department he served in Tomahawk, Wausau and Antigo until 1964, when he transferred to the University of Wisconsin–Extension. From 1964 to 1983 he served as Forestry Agent and as Forest Administrator in Antigo, Wisconsin, responsible for the Langlade County Forest of 123,000 acres. During this time he also pursued his master’s degree and received the first Masters of Science in Natural Resources from UW-Stevens Point in 1971.
In 1983, he transferred to the University of Wisconsin—Stevens Point to teach forestry to seniors and graduate students in the College of Natural Resources. He traveled the state with the University of Wisconsin-Extension working extensively with the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association, the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association and private woodland owners.
Christy retired in 1994 after working 37 years in forestry and moved with Betty from Stevens Point back to Betty’s home farm in Eau Claire and subsequently resided near the Lowes Creek County Park on the south side of Eau Claire. Following retirement, Christy and Betty travelled to Corpus Christi, TX for several years over the winter months in their RV.
Surviving Christy are his sons, Russ (Sandy) of London, Ohio; Todd of Annapolis, Maryland; and Tim of Eau Claire; grandsons, Jonathan (Collette), Benjamin (Sarah), Nathan (Alissa) and Tyler Hauge; granddaughter, Shelby Hauge; great-grandsons, Lucas, Lincoln and Lane; and other family members and friends.
Christy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty, in 2012; and sisters, Thelma Stubrud, Ione Hayden and LaVon Adams.
The family is grateful for the care and compassion provided by Oak Gardens Assisted Living and the Grace Lutheran River Pines Long-Term Care Facility (both of Altoona), Moments Hospice and Mayo Clinic Health System of Eau Claire.
Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at Evergreen Funeral Home (one block east of Highway 93 in Eau Claire) with Reverend Hyejung Hwang officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be given in memory of Christy to Moments Hospice of Eau Claire LLC, 2263 East Ridge Center, Eau Claire, WI 54701. To send your condolence or to share a story of Christy to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.