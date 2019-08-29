Christy Skinner

Christy Jane Skinner (nee Benjamin) was born December 21, 1964 to William and Harriet (McKay) Benjamin in Rochester, Minnesota. She was the youngest of five girls and enjoyed her younger years at the family cabin, riding her bike and playing volleyball.
She married her loving husband Mark on Valentine’s Day in 1992 in Durand, Wisconsin, having been together since the age 18. She had 3 beautiful children, Cory Patterson of Menomonie, Alexis (Skinner) Turner of Port Republic, Maryland and Jeremy Skinner of Augusta.
She worked at Clairemont Nursing home for 14 years and enjoyed the many people she was surrounded with. She enjoyed the quiet life in the country with her husband Mark and dogs. She routinely enjoyed camping with her friends, family and spending time with her grandchildren. Christy always made it a point to make new friends on these adventures. She could often be found listening to her classic rock, sitting by her fire pit and enjoying the outdoors. She joined a dart league for Ray’s Place and often played in state tournaments for many years. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and wore her purple proudly. She will be missed for her quick wit, infectious laugh and her wonderful sense of humor.
Christy passed away at home in Colfax, Wisconsin August 20, 2019 at the age of 54, after battling health issues.
She is survived by her husband Mark; Children- Cory (wife Mollie), Alexis (husband Frankie) and Jeremy (wife Kendra); Grandchildren- Koeby, Seth, Isaac, Jackson, Conner, Benjamin, Payton, Tanner and Zander. She was loved by many and adored by all. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will take place at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls, on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 3-7pm in the large pavilion. Please join us in a casual setting while we celebrate her life.