Charles H. Brenner passed peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023; he was at his home with his family at his side. Chuck was born April 18, 1944, to Charles and Belva Brenner in San Diego, CA. He was baptized at St. Francis Cathedral in San Diego, CA. In 1946 they moved to Eau Galle, WI where he lived until moving to Mondovi, WI in 1952. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1962. He attended UW Eau Claire and played football for the Blugolds. He graduated with a degree in Business and History.

On January 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Jeanette Allemann. Together they raised three sons; Scott, Craig, and Michael. Chuck worked for Northwest Equipment for two years after college and then as a salesman/manager at the Mondovi Implement (MDMA and Tractor Central) for 43 years, retiring in 2011.

