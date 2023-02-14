Charles H. Brenner passed peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023; he was at his home with his family at his side. Chuck was born April 18, 1944, to Charles and Belva Brenner in San Diego, CA. He was baptized at St. Francis Cathedral in San Diego, CA. In 1946 they moved to Eau Galle, WI where he lived until moving to Mondovi, WI in 1952. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1962. He attended UW Eau Claire and played football for the Blugolds. He graduated with a degree in Business and History.
On January 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Jeanette Allemann. Together they raised three sons; Scott, Craig, and Michael. Chuck worked for Northwest Equipment for two years after college and then as a salesman/manager at the Mondovi Implement (MDMA and Tractor Central) for 43 years, retiring in 2011.
Chuck loved learning about history and making trips across the country to explore. He had many different hobbies and interests including flying planes, scuba diving, cross-country skiing (finishing the American Birkerbeiner three years in a row), and downhill skiing throughout the western US. He loved paddling a canoe on many of the rivers in Wisconsin and the boundary water area with friends and family. He was an avid fan of shooting trap on many teams and enjoyed shooting sporting clays with his many friends. He loved hunting deer and grouse in Wisconsin and ventured out West to hunt elk, caribou, pheasant and more.
Chuck loved to travel and explore, always learning as he went; he loved visiting and sharing his knowledge with everyone he met. Chuck was a kind, humble person that cared for and loved so many.
Chuck was blessed with six grandchildren, Creed, Cade, Lincoln, Bode, Caleb, and McKenna Brenner, and three step grandchildren, Mackenzie Racine, Brek Gullickson and Hailey Looker. Chuck is survived by his brothers Terry (Cindy), Ronald (Ardyth), Reginald (Cindy), Mark (Annie), Frank (friend Jody), and three sisters, Linda (Bill) Nelson, Mary (Tim Ellison), and Kathy (Brian Plank). He was blessed with many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Belva Brenner, brother Robert Brenner and brother-in-law Tom Klicka.
Visitation will be at the Talbot Funeral home in Mondovi on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 4:00-7:00. The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church in Mondovi with interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
