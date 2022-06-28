Cindy Jane Kensmoe passed into eternal peace on June 20, 2022 with her daughter at her bedside. She was born September 16,1958 to William and Ruth (Baker) Stiffler in Brownsville, Texas. She moved many times throughout her childhood but settled in Strum, WI after falling in love with Dan. The two married on May 27, 1978, and a while later had two children, Bradley and Bailee.
Cindy enjoyed working with the public, especially throughout her seven years as a cook for Eleva Elementary School. Her co-workers and the children adored her sense of humor and ability to make everyone feel special. Cindy’s zest for life, contagious laugh and unconditional love made her a friend to anyone who knew her and a treasure to those who loved her. She was a generous and caring soul who loved to celebrate any occasion, always cheered for the Packers, masterfully decorated for the holidays and lit up every room with her beautiful big smile and personality. She was blessed with the gift of gab and you could often hear her before you could see her! Cindy cherished her family and spent most of her time doting on them. She was the absolute best Nana who shared her love of dancing, swimming, shopping, and sweets with her granddaughters every chance she had! If you were in Cindy’s presence, you were having fun and making memories to last a lifetime.
Cindy is preceded in death by her beloved dog, Winnie; her sisters, Lori Ann Stiffler and Cheryl (Stiffler) Foye; mother-in-Law, Mary Kensmoe; brother-in-Law Paul Sulivan; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Kensmoe; children, Bradley (Mandy) Kensmoe and Bailee (Aaron) Corlett; granddaughters, Quinn and Gracey Kensmoe and Camryn Corlett; sisters, Janet (Mike) Boulet, Dianne (Bill) Pavia, Donna Sulivan, Karen Lopez, Paula (Dave) Minor, Denise (Eric) Boehne and Shawn (Scott) Scheel; step-brother, Jerry Bacinett; father-in-law, Roger Kensmoe; brother and sister-in-laws, William (Julie) Kensmoe, Jeanine (Paul) Windjue, Michael (Debbie) Kensmoe, Thomas (Sara) Kensmoe and Douglas Kensmoe; a friend who was more like a sister, Judy Berg and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
We would like to thank her staff and family at The Beehive in Eau Claire, WI for all the love, kindness and care during the final part of her journey.
The family welcomes you to celebrate Cindy’s life on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Raymond of Penafort Parish, E10445 Mallard Road, Fall Creek, WI 54742 at 1:30 P.M. with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery immediately following.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-597-3711.