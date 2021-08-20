Cindy LaNou, 64, quietly passed away in her sleep on August 7, 2021.
Cindy (LuLu, Lu, C) was a vital force of caring and giving throughout her life. She was thoughtful, a voice of good counsel and a grounded pillar for all those she touched. Her keen intellect and competitive nature showed in all her endeavors. For the last many years Cindy was a cardiac nurse practitioner in Portland Oregon.
Cindy was struck early with a progressive disease (multiple system atrophy) but in the face of that challenge, she was fully engaged till her end with nothing less than stoic acceptance, humility and a remarkable positive attitude.
Her observations of life were often delivered with tears of laughter which we all cherished.
Cindy, the daughter of Joyce (Metzenbauer) and Norman LaNou, is survived by; her husband of 38 years, Gary Hubbard, siblings, Vickie, Connie, Mike, Bob and numerous nephews, nieces and their families.
Contributions can be made to;
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation
Hospice Program
2661 CTY Hwy 1
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
There will be a private graveside service at Prairie View Cemetery followed by a reception for family and friends at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Eau Claire, WI were entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Cindy’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
