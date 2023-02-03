Cindy Kay Larson Liddell, 69, of Eau Claire passed away January 28, 2023 at Mayo hospital in Eau Claire.
Cindy was born February 28, 1953 in Eau Claire to Stanley and Patricia Larson.
She graduated from Altoona High School in 1971.
Cindy married Doug Liddell June 24, 1972 in Altoona and later divorced. During their marriage she had the love of her life, a daughter, Katarina Marie.
Cindy worked for ATT 30 years, retiring after she was diagnosed with cancer. After treatment she went back to work for United Health Care for 10 years and then permanently retired.
She loved being a member of Concordia Church and helped out with different projects at her church.
She is survived by her daughter, Katarina; brothers, Jim (Barb) Eau Claire, Paul (Pam) Altoona and sister Julie Rieder (Ron) of Eau Claire; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a niece, Krista; and a great-niece, Lacey.
Cindy and her sister Julie were avid Packer and Badger fans and always watch games together. One of the highlights of her life was when her sister and her took a bus trip to Lambeau for a game.
We want to thank her oncologist, Dr. Thomas Witzig in Rochester, who made it possible for her to live 22 years with cancer, which kept her in our lives longer longer than expected.
Also want to thank Dr. Timothy Burns, who cared for her at the Mayo Cancer Center, plus the wonderful nurses on the 3rd floor of Mayo while she was hospitalized.
No services planned at this time.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.