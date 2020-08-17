Clair L. Twerberg, 73, of Janesville, WI passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home following a brief illness.
He was born to Joel and Rebecca (Enger) Twerberg on Valentine’s Day 1947. He graduated from Eleva-Strum Central High School in 1965. He served almost four years in the U.S. Air Force in North Dakota and Thailand during the Viet Nam War. He worked in Janesville hauling General Motors vehicles for over 33 years, retiring in 2006.
Clair married Linda Emerson on Sept 11, 1971.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Shane; brothers, Joel (Susie), Bob, and Orrin; sister, Barbara (Larry) McGee and sister-in-law, Debbie Twerberg and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gordon, sister, Joan Smedberg, nephew, Jimmy Emerson and brothers-in-law, Bill Smedberg and Jack Emerson.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church Janesville, WI.
Clair loved his family and was an exceptionally good friend to many and an avid dog lover, leaving behind his dog, Bjorn.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Following services, relatives and friends may gather at Flyin’ Ryan’s Sports Bar and Grill in Eleva.
Please remember to respect the COVID-19 guidelines.
