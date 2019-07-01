Claire Lyda

Claire Brottem Lyda, born in Fromberg Montana on April 1, 1940 passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Lyda. Together they enjoyed a marriage of over 55 years, and raised 5 children together.
He is survived by brothers and sisters, Darlene Tietz, Stuart (Joann) Lyda, Merle (La Vida) Lyda, Cherie Bauwens; sister-in-law Ruth Lyda; his children Kip (Florence) Lyda, Todd (Elizabeth Hope) Lyda, Beth (Ken) Pfeifer, Amy (Glen) Hong, Carrie Lyda (fiance Joe Dicks); grandchildren Adam (Odyssy) Lyda, Nichole Lyda (fiance Nick Thomas), Zachary Lyda, Brittany Lyda, Maya Lyda, Jessica (Kevin) Helms, Hunter Lyda, Mason Roach, Catalina Lyda and Grace Lyda. He is further survived by 7 great grandchildren, numerous wonderful nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Olive and Clyde Lyda, his brother Eugene Lyda, Warren Tietz, niece Cathi Jo Sorenson, great nephew Michael Jefferson, and Roger Bauwens.
The family will follow his wishes and hold a private service on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 and a celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.