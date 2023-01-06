Lysy, Claire.jpg

Claire Marie Lysy, age 77, of Eau Claire passed away after her 35-year battle with MS at Dove Health Care West in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the morning of December 29, 2022.

Visitation and service will take place at a later date in the spring. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.

