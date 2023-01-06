Claire Marie Lysy, age 77, of Eau Claire passed away after her 35-year battle with MS at Dove Health Care West in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the morning of December 29, 2022.
Visitation and service will take place at a later date in the spring. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
Claire was born on October 30, 1945, in Williston, ND, to Mathias and Felicitas (Connor) Colwell. She graduated from Williston High School in 1963 in Williston, ND. She attended St. Francis School of Nursing from 1963-1966, graduating with an RN diploma.
While living in Minot she met the love of her life, Frank Lysy. They were married August 6, 1966, at St Joseph Church in Williston, North Dakota, where they lived most of their lives while raising their three boys, Craig, Kevin, and Corey. Claire primarily worked at Mercy Hospital as an RN until she was diagnosed with MS around 1987.
In May of 2008, Frank and Claire moved to Eau Claire, WI, to be near their two sons, Craig and Kevin.
Claire is survived by her sons: Craig (Amy), Kevin (Laura) and Corey; her grandchildren: Matt, Connor, Calvin, Jonah, Jazlynn, Janessa, Jacob, and Joshua; brother-in-law, Joe (Sue) Lysy; nieces and nephews: Kari Hite, Andrea Batt, Blaine Oyen, Faye Byrd, William Selway, Matthew Selway, Elaine Edelstein, and Patricia Wolf. Claire was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lysy; father, Mathias Colwell; mother, Felicitas Colwell; sisters: Pat Selway, Kay Colwell and Marilyn Oyen; sister-in-law, Connie Jasinski; nieces and nephews: Jerome Selway, Anne Selway, and Maureen Colwell.