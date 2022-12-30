Mother celebrated Christmas with Jesus this year, leaving us early on December 24, 2022.
Clara Jane (Millard) Skjei, age 95, was born on December 7, 1927, to Victor and Ella (Juve) Millard. She married Eugene Skjei on August 7, 1947, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND.
Clara loved being a homemaker. She also worked at Valley Memorial Nursing Home, and then as a records clerk at the Grand Forks Police Department, retiring in 1989 after almost twenty years.
Clara lived most of her life in Grand Forks, moving to Eau Claire, WI, in 2002 to be close to family.
She loved her flower gardens and was gifted at growing African violets. Clara loved to read, play dominoes, and almost always had a needlework project in her hands. She was famous for her vegetable soup, for making lefse, krumkake, and her amazing flatbread.
Clara had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior. She was kind, loving and cheerful. Although she was quiet, you knew what she believed and valued in life because she lived out her faith before us day by day.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, in 1998; her parents; infant brother, Charles; and her brother, Raymond, in 2020. She is already dearly missed by her daughters, Linda (Michael) Swenson, Eau Claire WI, and Mary Ann (Robert) Boisvert, Penacook, NH; her sister, Joyce (Raymond) Jarombek, Grand Forks, ND; seven grandchildren: Jill Swenson, Peter (Leah) Swenson, Stephen Boisvert, Sara Tegtmeier, Brian Boisvert, Laura (Shawn) Madden, and Jennifer Swenson; seven great-grandchildren: Michael, Rachel, Eliza, Nick, Macy, Wyatt, and Ava.
Her family is grateful that she was so lovingly cared for by HeatherWood Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place at the church that day from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date in the Memorial Park North Cemetery in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Memorials preferred to Bethesda Lutheran Church and Inspiration Point Bible Camp. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
