Mother celebrated Christmas with Jesus this year, leaving us early on December 24, 2022.

Clara Jane (Millard) Skjei, age 95, was born on December 7, 1927, to Victor and Ella (Juve) Millard. She married Eugene Skjei on August 7, 1947, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND.

