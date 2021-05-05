Bloomer Clara Zenner, age 98, passed away peacefully at her home in Bloomer on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born August 21, 1922 to Harold & Mary (Zwiefelhofer) Geissler in the town of Eagle Point. Clara spent her childhood there and went to school at Notre Dame Catholic School and was a member of the church for a long time. She lived and worked for a time in Milwaukee as a waitress and in 1945 she met and married Ludwig Boos. After Ludwig was honorably discharged from the Army, they both worked for the Elm Grove sanitarium; Clara as an aid and Ludwig as a maintenance man. They moved south of Bloomer to the George Goettl farm where Ludwig and Clara worked. They had two of their three children there. She loved old time, big band music and could be found dancing to it in her kitchen or at the Pines with Lud.
In 1960 they moved to Bloomer and 1962 brought the birth of their second daughter. In 1963 tragedy struck and Ludwig passed suddenly. Clara pulled up her boot straps and went to work at the local canning factory. She always worked very hard to provide for her family.
Clara sent all her children to St. Paul’s school and church where she was a very active member volunteering for fund raisers and hustling children to activities. She helped cook for many weddings with the many women that did. She was an avid week day church goer in her later years until her health prevented her from doing so.
In 1971 Clara found love again and married Lynn Zenner. They built their home south of Bloomer on SS where she resided until her passing. The two loved to travel seeing the sites and family in California, Canada and Florida. During their travels they fell in love with a small town in south Texas where they built a place and spent many winters there.
Lynn passed in 1987 and once again she found her own way and remained a positive and joyous influence within her family and community. She continued to spend winters in South Texas where she had made many friends over the years until she physically could not.
Clara had a wonderful zest for life and always looked forward to tomorrow. She had a strong love of family. One of her favorite past times was playing cards with her sisters Charlotte, Alvira and Henrietta. She will be sadly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Clara is survived by her children: Audrey & Ray Gonia, Allen Boos, Ann & Randy Poirier; grandchildren: Dulcey Conrad, Randi & Shawn Ross, Amanda & Jon Farrell, Samantha & Dillon Darnell and 10 great-grandchildren; sister: Henrietta Derks; brother: Irvin & Colleen Geissler; sister in-law: Joyce Boos; nephew: Mike Zenner; and special friend: Janice Webber.
Preceding Clara’s passing were her parents: Harold & Mary Geissler; husbands: Ludwig Boos and Lynn Zenner; brothers: Edward and Gilbert; sisters: Alvira Michaels, Charlette Goettl; brother & sister in-laws: Clarence Boos, Gerald Boos, Norman Boos, Tom Boos, Roman Boos and Henry Boos, Rosemarie Swoboda, Robert Dachel, Mary Daken, James Knorn, Dan Michaels, Lester & Elmer Zenner; niece: Sharon Secraw.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a visitation from 12:00 – 2:00. Please follow CDC guidelines. Interment will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com