Clarence “Bruce” Knowlton, 86, of Eau Claire died Sunday, April 29, 2019, after living with cancer for the past 34 years.
Bruce was born on July 20, 1932, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was the third of five children born to Clarence and Eline (Bean) Knowlton. He lived his entire life in Eau Claire along the Chippewa River. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1950. He married Jean Schwegman at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer on September 22, 1956. To this union, four children were born. Bruce worked for Hehl-Grohn Construction for 34 years and retired in 1994. He also served 11 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Throughout his life, Bruce was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He also enjoyed camping, boating, woodworking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Bruce is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Jean; children, Connie (Neil) Schauer of Spencer, Daniel Knowlton of Eau Claire, Carol (Joe) Hebert of Eau Claire, and Pam Bunge of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Tiffany (David) Dodds, Matthew (Emily) Kelley, Marc Kelley, Kerly (Boone) Woolsey, Ryan Schauer, Christian Schauer, Paige Hebert, Nicole Hebert, Calvin Bunge, and Emma Bunge. He is further survived by five great grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren; sister, June Knowlton of West Bend; brothers, Douglas Knowlton of Prentice, and Leon Knowlton of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother- and sister-in-law, Jerry and Colleen Schwegman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eline Knowlton; sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Roy Cox; sister-in-law, Nina Knowlton; and brothers-in-law, Carl Acker and Ned Sengpiel.
A Funeral Service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held today at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 pm and one hour prior to services on Friday. Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.