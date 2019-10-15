CLARENCE R. MROZ age 88, of Thorp, WI, passed away on October 11, 2019, at Dove Healthcare – Wissota.
Clarence was born on March 25, 1931 in rural Thorp, the son of Felix and Ramie (Zuzelski) Mroz. He was raised on the family farm and attended Thorp schools. On September 10, 1955, Clarence was united in marriage to Alice Strzok at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church. They assumed operation of his parents’ dairy farm and ran a logging business for many years.
Clarence had many interests including bowling, golfing, dancing, traveling, and was a devoted fan of all Wisconsin sports teams. Clarence loved spending time outdoors and took great pride in the harvest his farmland and woodland produced.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter and son-in-law: Cheryl and Terry Halida of Chippewa Falls; sisters Theresa Javore of Menomonee Falls, and Alice (Edwin) Bishop of Franklin; a brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and nieces and nephews. Clarence was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Alice, on January 20, 2017; his parents; two brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Bernard — St. Hedwig Parish in Thorp, with visitation two hours prior. Mass will be concelebrated by Rev. John Schultz and Rev. Baskaran Sandhiyagu. Cheryl and Terry would like to thank the exceptional staff at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Dove Healthcare for their compassionate care and support in the final weeks of his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation or Chippewa County Humane Association.
Thorp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.