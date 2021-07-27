Clarence Russell, age 82, of Elk Mound, passed away at home surrounded by family on July 23, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, 11591 17th Ave, Chippewa Falls WI 54729. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will follow the service.
Clarence was 1 of 11 children and was born to Lewis and Pearlie Russell from Kentucky.
Clarence worked various different jobs throughout his life but what he really enjoyed the most was volunteering with different types of mission work. He loved the time spent with family, friends, working in the garden, planting flowers, hunting and fishing. Clarence always brought a smile and a wonderful conversation to everyone who knew him. Clarence will be greatly missed and his love for life.
Clarence served his country as a Paratrooper in the US Army.
Survived by his wife, Sally (Delong) Russell of 46 years; and children, Penny Russell, Thomas Russell (Edith), Kathy Talley (Mike), Steve Noland, Patricia Russell, Cheryl Russell (Fred Miller), Candace Everin (Keith), Chris Russell (Shannon); 17 Grandchildren; and 13 Great Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be given to Border Missions online at www.bordermissions.com where Clarence volunteered. All additional monetary gifts will be donated to missions.
