Clarence “Pete” Shakal, 82 of Bloomer, WI, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
Pete was born on Oct 4, 1939, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Henry J. and Loretta (Janssen) Shakal. He was baptized at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Boyd, on October 8, 1939. He graduated from Stanley High School in 1957. Pete joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard 32nd Infantry Division in 1958, which was activated during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He was stationed primarily at Fort Lewis (now Joint Base Lewis-McChord), and was honorably discharged in 1962.
Pete married Theresa Sykora on Dec. 30, 1961, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Pete attended UW-Eau Claire, followed by Chippewa Valley Technical College, where he completed the Mechanical Design & Drafting Program. He put this education to use as the Design Engineering Supervisor, at Johnson Plastics Machinery in Chippewa Falls. In 1977 he and Theresa bought the Sykora family “home” farm in Cooks Valley, where the Shakal family has farmed to this day.
Pete was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer and St. John the Baptist in Cooks Valley. He was also actively involved in Farm Bureau and local government, having served a number of years as town assessor.
Pete was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, cutting wood and various farm projects. However his first priority in life was the Catholic faith. In this faith he and Theresa raised nine devout children. He was an example of piety, humility and generosity. He was the rock and fixture of the family, looked up to by all, and will be sorely missed.
Pete is survived by his sons, Joseph (Yoshiko) of Hammond, Wisconsin, Andrew (Rita) of Bloomer, George and Clayton of Bloomer, Anthony (Tracy) of Rogers, Minnesota, and Daniel (Leah) of Bloomer; daughters, Rose (Edmond) Miniatt of Cadott, and Jacqueline (Scott) Sproat of Ann Arbor, Michigan; brothers, Henry Shakal, Robert (Phyllis) Shakal, Bernard (Joyce) Shakal, and Jerome (Sharyl) Shakal; 35 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as scores of nieces and nephews and numerous godchildren.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife Theresa; daughter, Mary (Richard) Moldenhauer; his sister, Janet Lacina; brother-in-law, Jack Lacina; brothers, Clayton and John; and sister-in-law, Annette Shakal.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Cooks Valley WI, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Pete’s grandson, Father Nathaniel Miniatt, will be principal celebrant of the Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery following Mass, with Military Honors conducted by the Bloomer VFW & American Legion. Visitation will be Friday, December 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer, with recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 3:30 p.m. A Christian Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
