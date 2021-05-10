Clarence G. Sprague, created by God and dearly loved, was called home to Heaven on May 5. Born February 4, 1932 in Eau Claire, WI to George C. Sprague and Esther A. (Hysen) Sprague and raised in the Town of Brunswick, Eau Claire County. He attended Maple Drive School and Eau Claire Senior High School where he graduated with the Class of 1949. He attended Eau Claire State Teachers College and the University of WI Madison, where he graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering degree, Class of 1955.
In 1952 he married Susan Jane Adams. She faithfully followed along with his employment as they moved to Madison, then Staten Island, NY where he served as an officer in the United States Public Health Service, then back to Madison, St. Paul, and then finally Le Sueur, MN. They lived in Le Sueur for 30 years as he was employed as the environmental engineer for the Green Giant Company. Clarence was a faithful provider for his family. In 1998 they returned to live in their hometown of Eau Claire where Susan died in 2006.
In 2009 he was blessed to find true love a second time and married Judy Thur Beck, who had also lost her spouse to illness. Together they had a wonderful second chapter of life and found joy spending time with their families and many dear friends from church. Clarence found joy in taking care of his lawn, studying the Bible, watching baseball and hockey, and serving at church with Judy. He often told the life-changing story of how as a young adult, a friend invited him to a church meeting and there he came to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He always told this story with a catch in his voice and tears in his eyes. Clarence never lost the wonder of God’s mercy extended to him.
He is survived by wife, Judy, children: George (Linda) Sprague of Owatonna, MN, Kevin (Maggie) Sprague of Le Sueur MN, Paul (Deana) Sprague of Almond, WI, John Sprague of Minneapolis, MN, son-in-law James Mohr of Le Sueur, MN and six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, by sisters Lois of La Cross, Linda (Tom) of Strum, and brother Larry (Carol) Sprague of Eau Claire and nieces and nephews. Also survived by stepdaughters, Jeanne (John) Lutz, Jill (Patrick) O‘Hara, and Jacquelyn (Todd) Weiss, all of Eau Claire, plus nine step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by wife, Susan, son Mark, daughter, Karen, his parents, and step-granddaughters, Emma Lutz and Sadie Weiss.
Clarence was a humble, wise, smart, faithful, caring, tender-hearted, gentle man. God was so kind to us when he gave us you! We miss you greatly! Well done, good and faithful servant. “Be faithful even to the point of death, and I will give you the crown of life.
Revelation 2:10.
Funeral to be held Monday, May 10, at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave. in Eau Claire. Visitation from 10:00-11:00, service at 11:00 with lunch immediately following. Interment following lunch at Brunswick Cemetery, 5760 Cemetary Road in Eau Claire. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorials be given to Inspiration Point Christian Camp in Clithetall, MN. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.