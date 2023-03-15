Clarence Wilson

Clarence W. Wilson passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday March 3, 2023. He was born on June 21, 1937, to Hazel L Wilson in Eau Claire, WI. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1954. He attended drafting school in Lancaster, WI and became an Engineering Technician with District 6, State of Wisconsin before retiring in 1992. Clarence married the love of his life Jacqueline A. Sharp on May 11, 1957 where together they raised 3 daughters. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and took great pride in handing down those skills and traditions to several of his grandchildren. In 1994 he received a National Distinguished Service Award from Trout Unlimited for his dedicated service to the National Conservation Policy and for the improvement of the recreational qualities of fishing in America of which he was extremely proud. He also taught fly tying to anyone that wanted to learn including inmates at the Eau Claire County jail. He was the kindest, gentlest man you would ever meet and he will be missed by so many.
Clarence is survived by his wife Jackie, daughters Sheryl (Sherry) Stabenow, Julie Myers (Dave), and Linda Wilson (Jeff Benson). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Eric Stabenow (Sarah), Kyle Stabenow (Alexandra), Ryan Stabenow (Annie Abbott), Jenny Tsfadia (Moshe), Christopher Myers, Thomas Myers, Jason Fahl (Lindsay), Brian Fahl, (Brittany), and 4 great grandchildren Jayden Olson, Kemper Stabenow, Finna Fahl, and Wyatt Fahl. He is further survived by Brother-in-Laws Elmer Sharp and James O’Driscoll and many nieces and nephews and additional family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother Hazel Peterson Nesja, his brother Bruce Peterson, step father Bernt Peterson, step father Ben Nesja, Sister-in-Law Ruth O’Driscoll, Sister-in-Law Mary Sharp and Nephew Jason Sharp and Niece Patti O’Driscoll.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens and Promedica Hospice for their wonderful care and Elmer Sharp and Jerry Stabenow for all of their care and support during this time as well as Lenmark Gomsrud Linn for their services.
Clarence is being cremated with a private burial at a later date.
The family prefers memorials to:
Wisconsin Clear Waters Chapter of Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 822, Eau Claire, WI 54702 (www.wcwtu.com)
American Heart Association (www.heart.org/donate)
