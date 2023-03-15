Wilson Obituary photo.png

Clarence Wilson

Clarence W. Wilson passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday March 3, 2023. He was born on June 21, 1937, to Hazel L Wilson in Eau Claire, WI. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1954. He attended drafting school in Lancaster, WI and became an Engineering Technician with District 6, State of Wisconsin before retiring in 1992. Clarence married the love of his life Jacqueline A. Sharp on May 11, 1957 where together they raised 3 daughters. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and took great pride in handing down those skills and traditions to several of his grandchildren. In 1994 he received a National Distinguished Service Award from Trout Unlimited for his dedicated service to the National Conservation Policy and for the improvement of the recreational qualities of fishing in America of which he was extremely proud. He also taught fly tying to anyone that wanted to learn including inmates at the Eau Claire County jail. He was the kindest, gentlest man you would ever meet and he will be missed by so many.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you