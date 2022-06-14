Clarice L Hauser, Eau Claire, WI, passed away on her 81st birthday, at Grace Lutheran Communities River Pines. She fought a valiant battle against cancer and surpassed her goal of surviving to 80 years old.
Clarice was born June 11, 1941, in Eau Claire, WI, to Willis and Inga (Eliason) Books. She graduated from Memorial High School. She married Philip Hauser on November 11, 1960, and they raised five children.
Over the years she enjoyed bowling, gardening, lunches with the ladies, and never turned down a trip to the casino.
Clarice was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and most recently her best childhood friend, Barbara Walters.
She is survived by her children, Donald (Roni) Hauser, Nita Hauser, Allan (Sue) Hauser, Carol (Chuck) Reiter, and Christine (Duane) Bense, her brother LeRoy (Charlene) Books, six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the care teams at Heartland Hospice and Grace Lutheran Communities River Pines. Your compassion and empathy are greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Hospice Memorial Fund.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:30 and run until the time of service. A luncheon will be held following the service. Burial will follow at Rock Falls Cemetery and military honors will take place for Philip Hauser.