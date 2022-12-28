Clarice Larson, age 82, of Mondovi, WI passed away on December 26, 2022 at her residence in the American Lutheran Home where she has lived since 2018.

Clarice was born September 29, 1940 at home in Buffalo County. She was the daughter of Herman and Myrtle Meyer. Clarice grew up in the Urne area and graduated from Durand High School. She married Duane Larson on February 8, 1958. They raised seven children on a dairy farm in Canton Township after moving there in 1969.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarice Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you