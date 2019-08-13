Clarice Reitz

Clarice O. Reitz, age 89, of Mondovi, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Care Parners of Eau Claire.
She was born on May 22, 1930 to the late Oscar and Mabel (Bonesville) Ronnei in Eau Claire.
She attended Norden grade school and was a graduate of Mondovi High School. Clarice then furthered her education and graduated from Eau Claire Teacher’s College.
Clarice taught at various schools in Wisconsin. She ended her career at Durand Elementary School after 25 years as the librarian.
On October 13, 1962, Clarice was united in marriage to Delford Reitz. They later divorced.
She lived in West Germany for 2 ½ years at Karlsrueh and Frankfort. Following retirement, Clarice wintered in Sun City Center, Florida for 10 years. She then moved back to Wisconsin and lived in both Mondovi and Altoona.
Clarice loved to travel, and did so extensively in the U.S., Canada and Europe, which included 3 trips to Norway. Her passion was reading and graciously shared that love with her nieces and nephews. In her free time, Clarice enjoyed playing cards, Boggle and quilting of which she made many bed quilts, lap quilts and pieced table runners. Many of her quilts were donated for charity.
Clarice is survived by a sister, Irene Brenner of West Allis and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Clarice was preceded in death by brother and sister in law, Stanley and Lorraine Ronnei and brother in law, Donald Brenner.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Kermit Solem officiating with a one hour visitation prior to. Burial to immediately follow at the church cemetery. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden or the church cemetery fund would be appreciated.