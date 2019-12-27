Clark Sessions

Clark Benjamin “Butch” Sessions, age 74, of Mondovi/Eleva, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born on April 14, 1945, to Clark, Sr. and Alice (Lunderville) Sessions. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in the area. Butch helped his family on the farm for many years. He enjoyed watching the trains go by, building train sets, spending time with his dogs, and swimming in the river when he was younger. He also liked to go for lunch and visit with neighbors.
Butch is survived by his sister, Jeanette (David) Schlegel of Strum; sister-in-law, Eleanor Thompson of Milwaukee; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and six siblings, Beryle Thompson, Lawrence Thompson, Betty (Gary) Bullington, Carol (Arnold) Risen, and Julie and Ollie Sessions.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.