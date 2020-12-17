Clarlynn Wheeler

Clarlynn Keith Wheeler, 89, of Rock Falls, WI passed away of Covid 19 on November 16th, 2020. He was born in Eau Claire; son of Harold and Violet (Colby) Wheeler.
He worked at the Farmer Store in Eau Claire until 1974, then pursued a career in trucking and running the family farm until his retirement in 2002.
Clarlynn enjoyed family, friends, and a good wedding dance. His hobbies were dancing, cooking, and spending time outside on the farm.
He married his sweetheart, Viona (Parizo) Wheeler on November 15, 1952. They were married for 68 years. Together they raised three sons, David, Randy, and Mark.
Clarlynn is survived by his wife, Viona Wheeler; his sons, Randy (Pamela) Wheeler and Mark (Theresa) Wheeler; daughter-in-law, Virginia Wheeler; his six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Clarlynn was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Violet Wheeler; his brothers, Kipling and Richard; his son, David Neil Wheeler and his grandson, Scotty Wheeler.
Clarlynn will be greatly missed by friends and family. He was a great father, husband, and friend to all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com.