Claudia Hogan

Claudia Sue McGonigle Hogan passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday April 16, 2019 under the care of St Joseph’s Hospice.
Claudia was born September 20, 1943 in Quincy, Illinois and grew up in Sterling, Illinois. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Eureka College, Eureka, Illinois, where she was a member of Sigma Zeta National Honorary Science Society and the Association of Independent Women. In 2001, she graduated with honors (academic and service) with an Associate of Applied Science – Veterinary Technology from Madison Area Technical College, Madison, WI and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honorary Society.
Claudia had several careers during her working life. She taught mathematics and biology at Pearl City High School, Pearl City, Illinois, then worked as a computer programmer/systems analyst at Kable News Company, Mt. Morris, Illinois, and SC Data Center, Monroe, Wisconsin, a subsidiary of Colony Brands, formerly known as Swiss Colony. After retiring, she joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of Green County, WI as a school based mentoring coordinator and match support specialist, worked as a veterinary technician at Pecatonica Small Animal Hospital and New Glarus Veterinary Clinic, and served as a hospice volunteer.
On September 8, 1990, Claudia was ordained to the Sacred Order of Deacons, Episcopal Church. Her last assignment was at St. Simeon’s Episcopal Church in rural Chippewa Falls, WI.
On June 28, 2008, Claudia married Patrick M. Hogan in Monroe, WI
Claudia loved music and participated in various musical groups throughout her life. While in college, she participated in bell choir and chorus, She played french horn in the Monroe, WI City Band, Eau Claire Municipal Band, the Chippewa Valley Concert band, the Red Cedar Symphony, and several pit orchestras for various local productions. She also studied the harp and played in two harp ensembles and the String Connection Orchestra. She was a member of the International Society of Folk Harpers and Craftsmen and had an arrangement selected for publication in the Winter, 2018 Folk Harp Journal. She enjoyed playing various folk instruments, including Irish whistle and mountain dulcimer, and enjoyed singing with Red Cedar Sounds Sweet Adelines Chorus and CVA SING.
Claudia had a fondness for everything related to science and technology. She held an Extra Class amateur radio license and served as a Volunteer Examiner. She loved nature and enjoyed sharing her knowledge of astronomy, meteorology, and wildlife.
During retirement, Claudia enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband. Highlights included trips to Ireland, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and many camping trips.
Claudia is survived by her husband, Patrick, her “little sister” and daughter-in-law Carissa (Brian) Hogan, stepson Brian Hogan, granddaughters, Ana Blaser and Lisa Hogan., and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Maxine Neahring and grandparents Wilson Smee McGonigle, Jessie Fidella George McGonigle, Anna Neahring, and Edward Neahring.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S Farwell St., Eau Claire, WI at 3:00pm.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.