Clay Andrus

Clay Paul Andrus, 54, of Osseo, WI, has passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 30, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer since 2010. A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and great friend, he will certainly be missed.
Clay’s story started on July 29, 1964. He was born to George and Lucile “Chubby” Andrus in Saint Paul, MN. When Clay was young, George and Chubby moved to the family farm in Osseo, Wisconsin. Clay, the youngest of nine children, spent his childhood with his brothers and sisters on the farm, and grew up making many lifelong friends in Osseo.
Clay graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1983. After school, he proudly joined the United States Army Reserves, serving our country for 6 years. During this time, Clay said one of his favorite memories was going to Germany, where he got to learn their customs and drink German beer!
March 24, 1990 was a beautiful spring day, when Clay married the love of his life, Cindy Everson. Shortly after, they moved from Eau Claire to Osseo, where they raised their son, Shaun. Clay was very proud of his son, who has accomplished so much in his young life. Shaun added a new title for Clay as “Grandpa” and “Great Grandpa” to his and Erin’s five children: Stephanie, Bryce, Alex, Aidan, Lucy, and great granddaughter, Lily. He loved them all so much.
Clay worked for awhile at Osseo Silo when he returned from Germany. During the late 80’s, he worked for Ruhe’s Distributing Co. as a salesman and driver, when he met Cindy. Ruhe’s unfortunately closed, and he began working for Bergman Blacktop for the next 17 years. He worked his way up to being a Supervisor, and was given his nickname “Beer Dude”. He then drove semi with good friends James Ellis and Rick Yule until cancer would not let him. Clay cherished the last seven years working with his dear friend, Harry Livingston at Harry’s Deer Processing in Osseo.
Years ago, Clay and Cindy used to enjoy camping “up north”, where he loved spending time with friends and having a “cold one”. As time went on, hunting with his son, Shaun and fishing with his grandchildren were things Clay loved. He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and loved to cheer on his grandchildren as Osseo-Fairchild Thunder.
Making people laugh was something that came easily to Clay. He was always one to lend a helping hand (or humor) when needed. He’ll surely be remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate heart.
Clay was preceded in death by his father, George; his brothers, Steve and Alan; and his sisters, Bonnie and Cheryl.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy, of 29 years; his son, Shaun (Erin) of Osseo, WI; his mother, Lucile “Chubby”, of Pigeon Falls, WI; his grandchildren: Stephanie (Colin) Osseo, WI; Bryce of Milwaukee, WI; Alexander, Aidan and Lucile of Osseo, WI; and great- granddaughter, Lillian of Osseo, WI; his brother, Spencer (Bonnie) of Strum, WI; Duane (Paula) of Siren, WI; his sisters, Linda (Dale) of Augusta, WI; and Siri (Darrel) of Osseo, WI; his father and mother-in-law, Milfred “Sonny” and Jean Everson of Altoona, WI; many sisters and brothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews, as well as special friends, Gary and Gloria Pabst, and his best friend and companion, Ringo, a pom-chi, all of Osseo, WI.
A Celebration of Life (or as Clay wanted it stated…”My Last Party”) will start at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Condensery (50829 West St., Osseo, Wisconsin, 54758).
Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.