Clayona L. Walter, age 92 formerly of Eau Claire passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at River Pines in Altoona.
Clayona was born in Eau Claire, WI, to Herman and Louise (Alf) Baker on April 8, 1928. She married Marvin Walter on September 4, 1048 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cleghorn, WI. They owned and operated “B-Lov-Lee” Beauty Salon in Eau Claire. Clayona was a real estate broker for Rest Haven Gardens Cemetery Association for 19 years. She also taught cosmetology apprentices at CVTC for 19 years.
Clayona is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Baker and her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She is further survived by special friends, Curt and Dawneen Amundson, Gary and Carol Gehler, Connie Gordon, Jean Kaulfuss, Eleanor Meyer, Linda Nortman, and Ken and Pat Wojchik. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin in 2006, her parents, and her brother Darrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Clayona’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10-11 am. Graveside service with Pastor Julie Brenden officiating will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington at 11:30 am Friday, May 22, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions in place, groups of 10 will be rotated in and out of the funeral home during the visitation. We suggest that if you have any concerns or are not feeling well you take others into consideration and stay home. Please remember to social distance while at the funeral home and at the graveside. Face masks are highly recommended as there will be some in attendance that have compromised immune systems. If you are attending the graveside service and have difficulty standing for a long period of time please bring a lawn chair.
