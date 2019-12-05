Clayton Larson

Clayton L. Larson, age 87, died Nov. 28, 2019, at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Clayton was born and raised in Eau Claire. He graduated in 1950 from Eau Claire High School, where he met the love of his life, Ruth Ritland. The two were married for 64 years and had six children. The first leg of Clayton’s business career, as a retail manager with Woolworth, took the growing family to numerous cities around the Midwest. In 1966, they settled in Madison, where he was a buyer for Rennebohm Drug Stores for 13 years and later owned The Focal Point gift shop in Westgate Mall.
In retirement, Clayton and Ruth followed a long-held dream and for 20 years, spent summers at their cottage on Long Lake near Sarona, Wis., visited by a steady stream of children and grandchildren, and escaped the cold each winter in Tucson, Ariz. Over the years Clayton was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Midvale Lutheran Church in Madison, and Long Lake Lutheran Church. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed fishing and deer hunting.Known as “Ham” in his youth, Clayton is remembered fondly for his sense of humor as well as his total dedication to his wife and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jule and Ruth Larson; two brothers, Mer and Bill (Willard); a sister, Joan; and his wife, Ruth, who passed away in 2014.
He is survived by his brother Les; six children, David (Lynne), Steven (Elaine), Sharon Best (Fred), Diane Pollock (Dean), Sandy (Nick Minutillo), and Janet Cuddy; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Orchard Hills for their thoughtful care over the past several years. Thanks also to Mayo Hospice staff for their care during his final hours.
A celebration of Clayton’s life will be held near Long Lake in summer 2020.