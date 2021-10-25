Clayton James Park, 30 of Eau Claire, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI surrounded by his loving family.
Clayton was born February 7, 1991 in Walnut Creek, CA to Richard and Catherine Park. He graduated from North High School in 2009, and attended CVTC studying automotive mechanics. Clayton was married in 2013 to Courtney Moulton (Butcher). And while they divorced in 2016, they remained close friends till the very end.
Clayton was an avid car enthusiast, working on his project car every chance that he had. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, and could sing way better than his father. He will also be a huge fan of the San Francisco Giants forever. He was a loving, caring young man that touched the hearts of everyone that knew him.
He leaves behind the love of his life, his 4-year-old son, Noah, whom he referred to as “Little Man.” He is also survived by his parents, Richard and Catherine; as well as his brothers, Dustin (Casey) Park and Jason (Sara) Park; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as an amazing number of friends.
A celebration of life will be held soon and announcements will be made when the plans become finalized. As Clayton would say, “How ‘bout a hug?”
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
