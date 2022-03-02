Clemence Cornelius Rau, 87, was called to his Lord on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Dove Healthcare – West surrounded by family at his side.
Clem was born on July 26, 1934, to Frank Rau and Coletta Durst Rau. Clem graduated from Marshfield Columbus High School in 1952. He then attended the seminary, studying to become a Catholic priest. Clem served in the Army in Germany from 1956 – 1958.
He married the love his life, Colleen Hansen, on September 15, 1956.
Survivors include his son, Mark (Debra) Rau of Chippewa Falls; daughters, Gloria (Mark) Huhndorff of Dallas, TX, and Lisa (Mark) McDanald of Germantown, MD; grandchildren, Melissa (Drew) Manor, Alexander (Beth) Rau, Taylor, Casey, and Morgan Huhndorff, Lauren and Christopher McDanald; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Saphira Manor, and Braden Pierce; siblings, Doug Rau, Rita (John) Fischer, Doris Jonas, Patricia Rogney and Betty Beck; sister-in-law, Ruth Rau; and special friend, Diana Ristow.
Clem was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; son, Scotty; parents, Frank and Coletta; siblings, Leroy, Clarence and Larry Seidl, Jim Rau, Eugene Rau, Marian Weister, Mildred Miller, Veronica Kopf; and in-laws, Leo Beck, Wally Jonas, Audrey Rau, Roger Rogney, Dottie Rau, Carole Francel and Robert (Helen) Hansen; and nephew, Bryan Beck.
Clem was born and raised on a farm in the Marshfield, WI, area. In 1970 he moved his family to Eau Claire to start his hearing aid practice: Better Hearing Aids. He thoroughly enjoyed his profession, especially helping the hearing impaired and seeing their emotional reactions after they were able to hear their family members again! Clem retired in 2012, at which time his son Mark took over the family hearing aid practice.
Clem was an active member of the Knights of Columbus John F. Kennedy Council #1257 in Eau Claire since 1964. He was the Grand Knight from 1998 – 2000, when he earned the Star Council award. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Bishop Fulton J. Sheen Assembly. During his service with the Knights, Clem was very active in leading fund raisers for Special Olympics. He took pride in the success of his annual “Tootsie Roll” Fund raisers, held at various store locations throughout the Eau Claire area. Clem always wanted to do God’s work for charity and in memory of his special needs son, Scotty. Clem also did volunteer work at his church of over 40 years, St. Olaf’s.
Clem loved sports of all kinds, especially his beloved Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed watching all of his kids participate at the grade school, high school and college-level of competition. He was always there for his family! He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, boating and traveling. His claim to fame was his hole-in-one on No. 8 at Princeton Valley. Everybody who knew Clem always admired his contagious smile or laugh! A private family funeral was held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Immaculate Conception in Eau Claire, officiated by Father Francis. Funeral arrangements by Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, WI. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI.
People wishing to honor Clem’s commitment to charity can send memorials to Special Olympics of Wisconsin. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jessica Herold, Alyssa Walker and their staff at Dove – West for their outstanding and compassionate care of Clem. Special thanks to Dr. Khan at Mayo-Luther and entire staff at Mayo for their outstanding care. Thank you to Father Francis from Immaculate Conception for his frequent visits to Dove to help comfort Clem and guide him to meet his Lord Jesus Christ.