With the care and comfort of family, Clem passed on July 3, 2022.
Clem was born in the town of Drammen in 1937 to Alex and Josephine Bluem where he was raised with the ‘good old farm life’. Many of his hardworking ethics, love of gardening, and pride in his lawn care were formed here.
In 1957, Clem met a young girl named Ginger on Water Street. She fell in love with this kind, quiet, loving man with a dry sense of humor and they wed in 1959. Their strong earthly love and commitment endured for 62 years, 11 months, 3 days with each day better than the last. His love lives on in her heart and in his children Colleen, Michael, and Melinda.
In his younger days, Clem worked at the Farmer Store as a delivery person. He then moved to the Red Owl Grocery Store where he was the Produce Manager. In 1967 Clem started the core of his career years with US Rubber Uniroyal building tires. He took great pride that every tire he produced was worthy of his name attached to it. In 1992 Uniroyal shut its doors and Clem took employment with L&M Mailing Delivery Services. He finished his working years as a security guard with Wackenhut and then retired in 2006.
But Clem was not all work and no play.
Clem was an avid bowler, bowling in several leagues a week. Clem found great joy in bowling. He started in 1959 with an average of 124 and ended his bowling career in 2006 with an average of 209. Each year he participated in numerous tournaments; local, state, and national. Numerous memorable moments resulted. The Milwaukee Hollar House was a favorite and a repeat experience. (mmmm. Good times…..Good times indeed).
He served as City Bowling Secretary for 19 years where he got to know nearly every league bowler in the city. Clem also got to know many young bowlers and coach them during his active years with the Jr Bowling League at Wagner’s 66 ½ Lanes. Clem advanced his coaching skills by attending the Dick Ritger’s Academy for Coaches where he trained to become a Bowling Board Certified Instructor. His knowledge and talent helped many a bowler, young and old, to improve their game and their score.
But his involvement in the bowling world did not end there. Clem was also an advocate for the handicapped and through his affiliation with the United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) organization was instrumental in helping create “Wagner’s Wheels”, a handicap bowling league assisting bowlers with various disabilities, including wheelchair bound and paralyzed, to gain access to the sport. Through the use of ball delivery ramps, gutter bumpers, modified lane approach and ingenuity, he was one of a small group that helped to change their world.
Clem also certified the lanes for several bowling alleys in the area. Besides routine surveying and inspecting all of the local bowling lanes, any reported 300 games required the lanes to be measured and assessed to be within regulated standards in order to be valid. That was Clem’s job.
Clem himself had bowled a 300 game – twice in league play. His first 300 game on Feb 22, 1983 was the 9th perfect game rolled in the city’s history. He also lays claim to a 299, 298, 297, and a 295 game as well as a 747 series. But the crowning achievement in his bowling career was to serve on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin American Bowling Congress (ABC) and as President of the organization in 1999. Clem’s wide achievements in bowling were rewarded with an induction into the Eau Claire Bowling Hall of Fame on May 22, 2001.
During his free time Clem also found time to drive the equipment truck and bus for the Sundowners Drum and Bugle Corps during the summer weekends of 1974 and 1975. He enjoyed the music, the competitions, the travel, but most of all, he enjoyed the great kids who worked so hard for the performance.
Clem was part of a card club where they played “500”, but his favorite card game was “Barboo” with his family.
As a true Wisconsinite, he loved his sports; Packers, Badgers, and Brewers, and of course a good ole Friday Fish Fry.
A member of St James the Greater Church, his faith was strong. God his rock. Jesus his Savior. Even through Covid season he devoutly attended church via televised services until he could sit in the pews again and attended every week showing his faith was stronger than Covid (which he never contracted).
Unfortunately, Clem developed Parkinson’s and mild dementia due to age. Over the years this took a toll on his health and, with loving family and the recent help of the wonderful Mayo Hospice organization, was guided to gain his wings.
Clem is preceded in death by his parents Alex and Josephine (Risler) Bluem. Siblings Kenny and wife Helen, Marcy and wife MaryAnn, Bill and wife Sylvia. His in-laws George and Ferris Wright, Joyce and husband Ed Johnston, Idabelle Wright, Bob and wife Dorothy Wright, Jim and wife Sonja Wright, Jerry and wife Patti Wright and Bob Lawrence.
He is survived by his Beautiful Wife Ginger (Wright). Three Terrific Children; Colleen (Bill) Sarkauskas, Michael (Lisa), and Melinda (Steven) Santineau. Eight Fabulous Grandchildren; Alex (Theresa), Justin, Christopher, Samantha, Riley, Drake, Ferris, Eben, and 1 Great Grandson (who put a twinkle in his eye) Gavin. Loving Sisters Frances (Delmar) Travis, Dorothy (Russ) Pedersen. Awesome Sister-in-law Barbara Lawrence, Fantastic Brother-in-laws Tom (June) Wright, George (Brenda) Wright. Many Beautiful nieces and nephews, and a blessing of too many friends to count.
Clem‘s family was his Pride and Joy – and the feeling is mutual.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Mayo Hospice team for the excellent care and guidance with special recognition to Emily RN, Lisa RN, Tom RN, Felicia RN, Katelyn SLP, Joan CNA, Roxie Music Therapist, Jordan Spiritual Guidance, David Volunteer, Missy CMT, Heather CSW, and Marnie CNA. To Visiting Angels for their tender care and attention; Ever, Diane, Sue, Melody. To the ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center) for their assistance when we needed it. To his Mayo Care team, especially Dr. Peter Halvorson and Dr. Felix for their excellent care and compassion. And to Father Tom Krieg of St James the Greater Church for the years of spiritual leadership. And last, but far from least, a special thanks to Mary Nelson for her support and care for us all. She was a beacon of hope and Clem truly enjoyed her presence.
Apologies to anyone not recognized. All gave Clem deep respect and care. He enjoyed each of you!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be held at the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire, reception will follow.
