Cleo Trautmann

Cleo Louise (Eck) Trautmann, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
She is survived by husband Bill of 62 years, three daughters and their families.
Her beautiful presence, unconditional love and talents will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial Service will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday May 5, 2019, at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St, Eau Claire, WI, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, May 6, 2019, for those attending the burial of ashes please arrive at Assembly Area #1 by 1:45 p.m.
