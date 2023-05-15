Cleone Marie Cripe passed away at home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 surrounded by family.
She was born on January 10, 1942 in Eau Claire, WI to Adam & Loraine (Meindel) Stuckert. Cleone graduated from Regis High School, married young, later divorced, then left to raise four beautiful children, and later re-met the love of her life & soulmate Gary W. Cripe. Cleone and Gary were married 29 years, until Gary’s death in 2013.
Cleone worked selling Tupperware in the 70s and later worked over a total of 50+ years combined at Pharmacy West on the corner of Bellinger and Madison St. and at Mayo/ Luther Pharmacy as well. She was known for being a kind hearted person who use to pay for people’s prescription who “couldn’t afford them.”
Cleone was baptized at St. James the Greater Church in Eau Claire and was a faithful member her whole life. She enjoyed spending time with family, country rides with her late husband Gary, reading, playing cards, playing scrabble and bird watching.
Cleone is survived by her children: Lori (Kevin), Cheryl (Mark), David (special friend Jill), and Joe (Barb); one sister Elgeane Gibson; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and best friend Linda Dart.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister Romelle.
Family would like to give a special thanks to St. Joe’s Hospice staff.
Visitation will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral, Chapel 535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.