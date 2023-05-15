Cleone M. Cripe pic.jpg

Cleone Marie Cripe passed away at home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 surrounded by family.

She was born on January 10, 1942 in Eau Claire, WI to Adam & Loraine (Meindel) Stuckert. Cleone graduated from Regis High School, married young, later divorced, then left to raise four beautiful children, and later re-met the love of her life & soulmate Gary W. Cripe. Cleone and Gary were married 29 years, until Gary’s death in 2013.

