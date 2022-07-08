Clifford Albrecht, 80, of rural Fall Creek, passed away Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, surrounded by his loving family.
Clifford Albrecht, son of Albert and Louise (Knuth) Albrecht was born April 2, 1942, in Ludington Township, rural Fall Creek. He attended Pine View Country School and graduated from Fall Creek High School before entering the U.S. Navy. After serving a 4 year enlistment he returned back to Fall Creek in Sept. of 1966. For 36 years Cliff worked at Pope and Talbot in Eau Claire, where he was a machine operator.
At the age of 45, Cliff not only became a husband when he married Ragena Woodford on Oct. 24, 1987, but also a father to Ragena’s two children. He cherished the role as husband and father but was also blessed to have had a loving relationship with his grandchildren.
Cliff was an outdoorsman who looked forward to his hunting and fishing outings, with most of his fishing adventures in the past 15 years being ice fishing with family and friends.
Clifford will be deeply missed by his son, Brad (Anna) Woodford of Fall Creek; daughter, Kim (Jason) Schmid of Fall Creek; grandchildren, Brenda and Cody Schmid, Emma Long and Ivan Luedtke; daughter-in-law Jen Woodford of Mondovi; 3 sisters, Arvella Howieson, Darlene (Don) Schlegelmilch all of Eau Claire, and Shari Albrecht of Fall Creek: brothers –in-law and sisters-in-law, Barbara Albrecht of Chippewa Falls, Don (Betty) Woodford, Lyle (Laura) Woodford all of Fall Creek, Joyce Gerdes, Joanne Linder all of Red Wing, MN; special nephew Ken Huff Jr. of Fall Creek; other relatives and many friends. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ragena who passed away on Jan. 16, 2019; siblings and in-laws, Vernie (Mary) Albrecht, Vic Albrecht Roger (Linda) Woodford, Bernice (Leonard) Dekan, Carol (Ken) Huff and Tom Gerdes
A memorial service where camo attire is encouraged, will be held Sat. July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial in the Ludington Annex Cemetery, rural Fall Creek. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. Military rites will be held at the funeral home.