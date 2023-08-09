Kuster, Clifford photo.jpg

Clifford G. Kuster, 84, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, August 4 at his home, under the care of St. Croix Hospice and surrounded by his family.

Clifford was born December 19, 1938 in Guthrie Center, Iowa to Clifford and Lola (Olson) Kuster. He was employed as an iron worker until his retirement.

  

