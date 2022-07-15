Clifford S. Pichler, age 88, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire. He was born in Rock Falls on November 26, 1933 to John and Marie Pichler.
He enlisted in the Army, and after two years serving his country, he was honorably discharged. He then worked at Pope & Talbot Paper Company for more than twenty-five years and managed a dairy farm on his own. He was a hard worker and a handyman that could fix anything.
In his retirement years, Clifford enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and seeing beautiful sights. He would drive his camper from Wisconsin straight to Texas to visit step kids who lived there.
He became an avid bird watcher and enjoyed sitting outside or looking out the porch window to watch the birds on his lilac tree, especially chickadees. He also enjoyed nature shows on T.V. and any western show that he could find. He would often laugh and shake his head at all the antics of Festus.
Clifford loved music and dancing in his day and would often be seen at the Moose Lodge enjoying both. He liked polka music the best and up until a couple days before he passed, he played beautiful melodies on his prized harmonica to the enjoyment of his captive audience.
Clifford loved his family dearly and was so very proud of each and every one of his children and grandkids. He was a loving, caring and sensitive soul and will be missed greatly by his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Clifford is survived by his first wife Marlene Fanetti, mother of his five children; children Rodney (Laurie Christopherson), Roger (Linda Heath), Susan (Myles) Hurlburt, Ronald, and Dean (Angie Dechant); step-children Lucy Lenfesty and Dave Hunt; grandchildren Emily, Rick, Shelby, Zachary (Annie Drollinger), Alexander (Konstantinos Vlachos), Nicholas, Bailey, Erika (Marvin Durham), Jacob, and Hannah; great-grandchildren Caylee, Cashton, Cora, Annyn, Reegan, Paxton, Dawson; brothers David (Arlene) and Larry (Evelyn); and many nieces and nephews.
Clifford was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; parents; siblings Brigetta, Eileen, James, and Peter; and former brother-in-law Ralph (LaVon) Fedie.
Family is fulfilling his wishes of cremation with no services.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
