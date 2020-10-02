Clifford D. Rasmussen, 73 of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.
Cliff was born March 3, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI to Henry and Margaret (Kolpien) Rasmussen.
He enjoyed bird watching, watching the Packers, going for walks, working on cars, building an addition on their home, tree trimming and maintenance projects. Cliff will be remembered as a “Git’r Done” kind of guy. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Cliff was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Jeannine of 52 years; 3 daughters, Sheila Rasmussen of Winona, MN, Tammy (James) Jerulle of Fall Creek, Crystal Rasmussen of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Whitney and Devan Kallenbach, Jasmyn Jerulle, Tanner and Reese Adams.
He is further survived by his siblings, Diane (Don) Mazur of MN, Beverly Wiskerchen of New Auburn, Linda Schick, Kathy Partlo both of Eau Claire, Leonard Rasmussen of Thorp, Richard Rasmussen of Chippewa Falls and Donald (Sandy) Rasmussen of Chippewa Falls.
Per Cliff’s wishes, a private celebration of life will take place with burial at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Condolence cards can be sent to Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI 54720.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.