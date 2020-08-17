Clifton “Clif” L. Husberg, 95, of Eau Claire, passed away at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Clif was born in Elgin, IA on August 4, 1925, a son of Trygve and Cora (Lee) Husberg.
Clif served in the U.S. Navy from 1941 to 1943. He married Doris Stutlien on April 10, 1954 at Fagernes Lutheran Church in Blair, WI.
Clif owned the H & L Men’s Shop, Husberg’s Men’s Clothing. He later started The Cleaners and Tailors. He enjoyed fishing on the Chippewa flowage, golfing, and downhill skiing in Aspen, CO. Clif was also a past member of the Kiwanis Club in Eau Claire.
Clif is survived by his wife, Doris; children, Michael (Elizabeth) Husberg, Terri Husberg and Julie Connell; and two grandsons, Matthew Husberg and Gaetano Connell.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 53. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.
