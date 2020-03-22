Clifton Sorenson, of Eau Claire, passed away on March 16, 2020. Clif was born in Chippewa Falls on December 15, 1946 to Clarence and Olga Sorenson. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1965 and attended UW Eau Claire for 2 years where he met Nancy Mittelstadt. Clif and Nancy were united in marriage in 1968. Clif joined the US Air Force and was deployed to Vietnam in 1970; he was honorably discharged in 1975.
Clif completed his bachelor’s degree from University of Minnesota in 1978 and was a proud Golden Gopher and later became a Licensed Professional Councilor. In Minnesota Clif worked for the Federal VA and in the banking industry. In 1991 he became the Barron County Veteran’s Service Officer. In 1995 he took a position working for the State of WI Veteran’s affairs office in Madison. Clif served Eau Claire County as Veteran’s Service officer with his assistant CVSO and friend Debbie Waite from 2000 until he retired in 2014.
Following retirement, Clif continued to serve by being a prominent advocate for Wisconsin veterans with a focus on veterans’ well-being. He was most recently the 10th District Department Chaplain for the American Legion. Clif loved being an important member of a number of other veterans-related organizations as well. Clif helped countless people during his decades of selfless service and touched so many lives.
When not serving veterans, Clif enjoyed camping, visiting the ocean, whistling, singing made-up songs, watching endless episodes of Jeopardy, reading and spending time with family.
Clif is survived by his loving wife Nancy Sorenson; son Jason (Farrah) Sorenson; daughter Kristin (Corey) Kurtz; grandchildren: Josh Kurtz, Liz Kight, Jon Sorenson, Skyler (Lizzy) Sorenson, Sienna Sorenson, Erin McCormick and Devan Porter; great-grandsons Wyatt and Gabe Kight; siblings Val Howard and Rodney Sorenson; step-siblings: Carol (Burt) Richard, Claire (Sam) Jackson, Nita (Gregg) Lewis, Don Schwieters and Mike (Jenny) Schwieters; brother-in-law Ron (Gloria) Mittelstadt; nieces; nephews and good friends.
Clif was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother Verena Sorenson; infant sister; brother Virgil Sorenson and his beloved son Brad Sorenson.
Clif will be remembered for his smiling face, infectious laugh, warm hugs, vigorous handshakes and kind and encouraging words.
The family would like to extend extra special thanks to Liz Kight for dedicating the past several months to assisting her Grandpa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.