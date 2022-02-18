Clint Estling, 37, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away February 15, 2022, of kidney failure, at his family home surrounded by his family.
Clint was born October 31, 1984, the son of Dean and Chris Estling (Holets) at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. Clint was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis, was non-verbal, autistic, and lived with his parents his entire life. He attended some elementary special education classes in Chippewa Falls, WI, followed by home school. He enjoyed country music CDs/DVDs, talk radio, and watching shopping channels. His favorite holiday was Christmas, when he always got two fresh-cut trees (one as soon as the tree farms opened and another tree when that one needed replacing) and loved them decorated with old-fashioned bubble lights. He also loved going to the Eau Claire Cavilers baseball games, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Walmart, Books-A-Million, Acoustic Café to listen to live music, the 4th of July fireworks, and a nightly ride with his dad where he liked to see the helicopters land and take off at Luther Hospital.
He is survived by his parents; his sister, Anne K. Estling; niece, Giada J. Estling of Chippewa Falls, WI; grandmother, Margret H. Holets of Highland, MD; uncles and aunts, Kenneth P. Estling of Altoona, IA, Mary L. Wali (Bakir) of Garner, IA, Vicky Whittemore of Highland, MD, Julie Aseltine (Lon) of Harrisburg, SD; cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Arnold K. Holets; paternal grandparents, Leonard W. Estling, and Evelyn M. Estling (Kinley); Aunts, Janice K. Lampe (Donald), and Kathy A. Estling (Kenneth); and Cousin, Stephen Hogan, in infancy.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Koreen Schultz, R.N., with Appeal to Heaven and Mayo Clinic Hospice – Eau Claire, for their excellent care.
Memorials may be made to, Eau Claire Cavilers Baseball, P.O. Box 1523, Eau Claire, WI 54702 or Mayo Clinic Hospice, 1221 Whipple Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703, or your favorite charity.
There will be no formal visitation or service due to his mother’s health concerns and COVID-19.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI, is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
