Clyde Schmidt

Clyde Harris Schmidt passed away peacefully in the early morning hours at Sacred Heart Hospital on January 19, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1955, the son of Clyde and Catherine (Harris) Schmidt. Clyde grew up in Altoona, WI and lived on the family farm where he raised his two sons to have great work ethic and love for family. His sons were his greatest accomplishment.
Clyde held many jobs throughout his life including cutting meat at Wisconsin Beef Industries, fixing outboard motors at Cormican Marine, but he discovered his real passion after he went to Harley-Davidson Mechanics Training in Milwaukee. He was a beloved and certified HD mechanic at Sport Motors. He loved to hunt, fish, reload ammunition, feed the wild animals and watch a good Packer game. He also loved to make jokes and made friends everywhere he went. In later years, he cooked and cared for his beloved mother.
Clyde is survived by his two sons, Francis (Kadie) Schmidt of Eau Claire, Michael (Kristi) Schmidt of Altoona; as well as seven grandchildren, Mariah Rose, Olivia, Emma, Samuel, Mariah Ann, Elijah, and Hailee. He is further survived by his brother, John (Lori) Schmidt of Altoona; two nieces, Crystal (Carl Busse) Schmidt of Baldwin, and Amanda (Charlie) Brown of Eagan, MN. He is also survived by his good buddy, Helmuth Serjogins; Robert Brunson, whom he loved like a son; and his one true love, Carla Brunson.
A Celebration of Clyde’s life will be held at the Brickhouse Pub in Eau Claire, WI on February 16, 2020, from 1p.m. – 4p.m.