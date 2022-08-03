Cody Haas pic.jpeg

With great sorrow, Cody Steven Haas, 32, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lexington, North Carolina on July 13th, 2022. He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on February 12th, 1990 to Steven Paul Haas and Linda Diane Haas (Johnson). Cody graduated from Memorial High School in 2008 going on to study at Globe University and work a variety of jobs between Eau Claire and North Carolina, where he moved in 2017 and stayed until his passing.

Cody enjoyed spending time with his close friends and girlfriend, Anastasia. He also enjoyed hanging out with family, playing games online with his friends, walking his best buddy - his dog, Hercules, attending various festivals and concerts, sky diving, ice skating, going to the beach, painting, and trying a variety of other new things.

To plant a tree in memory of Cody Haas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you