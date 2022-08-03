With great sorrow, Cody Steven Haas, 32, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lexington, North Carolina on July 13th, 2022. He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on February 12th, 1990 to Steven Paul Haas and Linda Diane Haas (Johnson). Cody graduated from Memorial High School in 2008 going on to study at Globe University and work a variety of jobs between Eau Claire and North Carolina, where he moved in 2017 and stayed until his passing.
Cody enjoyed spending time with his close friends and girlfriend, Anastasia. He also enjoyed hanging out with family, playing games online with his friends, walking his best buddy - his dog, Hercules, attending various festivals and concerts, sky diving, ice skating, going to the beach, painting, and trying a variety of other new things.
Cody deeply cared for his family and friends. His family would like to extend a special, heartfelt thank you to Anastasia, his girlfriend and Sarah, his close friend in North Carolina for their love and care for Cody. He was exceptionally creative, artistic, intelligent, thoughtful and offered great advice. He is so greatly missed and immensely loved.
Cody is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandfathers, Paul Haas and Billie Johnson, his aunt Sandra Modl (Johnson), and many other extended relatives and family members.
He is survived by his father, Steven Haas, mother, Linda Haas (Johnson), brother, Tyler Haas, sister, Isabella Haas along with their paternal and maternal grandmothers, Grace Haas, Libby Johnson, and many other loving uncles, aunts and cousins and his beloved dog, Hercules.
His memorial service will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Home, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of service. A private burial will be held at a later date.