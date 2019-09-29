Colleen Brill, a lifetime resident of the Chippewa Valley until 2013, passed away Tuesday, September 24 at her home in Las Vegas. Colleen suffered with a very aggressive cancer for about the last year although a firm diagnosis wasn’t achieved until March at which time she was already stage four.
Colleen was born in Elk Mound on October 2, 1953 to Ralph and Marjorie Stuart. She attended Elk Mound High School graduating in 1971. She then attended Chippewa Valley Technical Institute.
Colleen worked at Walgreens restaurant in London Square Mall where she met her future husband, Tom Brill. Colleen and Tom were married October 8, 1977 and had two wonderful children, Alison and Jordan. She took a position as office manager with Ree Lasker DBA Lasker Insurance where she worked until Ree retired and closed the office in 1995. Colleen then established herself in the banking industry acquiring a position as a mortgage loan originator with American Bank on London Road. In September 2001, she moved her mortgage originator activities to RCU in the Chippewa Office and then later in the Birch Street location until November 2013 when she moved with Tom to Las Vegas having had enough of Wisconsin winters.
In Vegas, she was semi-retired and continued to work part time taking a job in the retail furniture business. Through this employment she had an opportunity to meet many new friends in her new city accomplishing one of her objectives.
Colleen was a kind and gentle soul who gave much love to her family and friends and was much loved by virtually all who knew her. She was a beautiful person both inside and out with a wonderful smile that showed her warmth. Colleen will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Tom and daughter, Alison Cameron (Trenton, Ontario) and son, Jordan (now in Las Vegas) and sister, LaVonne Mason (Thorp). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Marge Stuart and brother, James Stuart.
Friends may attend A Celebration of Life event that will be held on Tuesday, October 8 (her 42nd wedding anniversary) at Stella Blues (306 E. Madison St.) upstairs from 5-8 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.